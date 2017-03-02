Judge threatens to jail lawyer in Facebook Live hanging case

MIAMI (AP) — A judge threatened to jail a Florida Department of Children & Families lawyer, suggesting the agency’s attorneys lied about the welfare of foster children who may have witnessed a teen hang herself while broadcasting on Facebook.

Miami-Dade Judge Maria Sampedro-Iglesia said regional child welfare director Clarissa Cabreja could be arrested if she doesn’t appear at a March 8 hearing.

Spokeswoman Jessica K. Sims says the agency “fully intends to comply.”

The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2mcO1Sj ) reports the order follows a back-and-forth between the agency and the judge, who requested information about foster children living in the home Jan. 22 when 14-year-old Naika Venant died. She wanted to make sure they received proper counseling.

Advertisement

In her Tuesday order, the judge said the court “is very concerned about the welfare and safety” of the children living in the Miami Gardens foster home.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com