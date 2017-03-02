Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Judge threatens to jail…

Judge threatens to jail lawyer in Facebook Live hanging case

By master
and The Associated Press March 2, 2017 7:13 am < a min read
Share

MIAMI (AP) — A judge threatened to jail a Florida Department of Children & Families lawyer, suggesting the agency’s attorneys lied about the welfare of foster children who may have witnessed a teen hang herself while broadcasting on Facebook.

Miami-Dade Judge Maria Sampedro-Iglesia said regional child welfare director Clarissa Cabreja could be arrested if she doesn’t appear at a March 8 hearing.

Spokeswoman Jessica K. Sims says the agency “fully intends to comply.”

White House prepping government reorg executive order

The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2mcO1Sj ) reports the order follows a back-and-forth between the agency and the judge, who requested information about foster children living in the home Jan. 22 when 14-year-old Naika Venant died. She wanted to make sure they received proper counseling.

Advertisement

In her Tuesday order, the judge said the court “is very concerned about the welfare and safety” of the children living in the Miami Gardens foster home.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

Topics:
All News Business News Media News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Judge threatens to jail…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1872: Yellowstone becomes first national park

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

F/A-18E Super Hornet conducts aerial refueling operations

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7021 0.0362 1.39%
L 2020 25.1760 0.1066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9525 0.1850 3.47%
L 2040 30.0504 0.2344 3.99%
L 2050 17.2095 0.1544 4.47%
G Fund 15.2463 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5185 -0.0940 0.94%
C Fund 33.1616 0.4529 5.95%
S Fund 43.5534 0.6480 4.66%
I Fund 25.7840 0.1059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.