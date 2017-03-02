Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDTrump speechSequestrationFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » LafargeHolcim: deals with armed…

LafargeHolcim: deals with armed groups kept Syria plant open

By master
and The Associated Press March 2, 2017 3:31 am < a min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — Cement group LafargeHolcim says it made “unacceptable” deals with armed groups in northern Syria to allow its activities there to continue.

In a statement Thursday, the group said an internal investigation has established Lafarge’s local branch in Syria provided funds to armed groups via middlemen in 2013 and 2014 to guarantee safe passage for company employees and supply the plant it operated.

Lafarge merged with Swiss company Holcim to create LafargeHolcim, the world’s largest cement maker, in 2015.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

LafargeHolcim said “in hindsight, the measures taken in order to continue the plant’s activity were unacceptable.”

Advertisement

French authorities launched an investigation of the company last year after the French Ministry of Economy and Finance filed a complaint against Lafarge. French NGO Sherpa also filed a complaint against Lafarge for allegedly financing terrorism.

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » LafargeHolcim: deals with armed…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1872: Yellowstone becomes first national park

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

F/A-18E Super Hornet conducts aerial refueling operations

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7021 0.0362 1.39%
L 2020 25.1760 0.1066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9525 0.1850 3.47%
L 2040 30.0504 0.2344 3.99%
L 2050 17.2095 0.1544 4.47%
G Fund 15.2463 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5185 -0.0940 0.94%
C Fund 33.1616 0.4529 5.95%
S Fund 43.5534 0.6480 4.66%
I Fund 25.7840 0.1059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.