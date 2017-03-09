Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPSocial SecurityOPMFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Lego sees record revenue…

Lego sees record revenue as demand grows globally

By master
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 5:11 am < a min read
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish toy maker Lego says its famous colored toy blocks were in high demand in most regions last year, helping its full year revenue to increase 6 percent to 37.9 billion kroner ($5.4 billion).

The privately-held group said it was the highest revenue figure in the company’s 85-year history.

Net profit for 2016 was 9.4 billion kroner ($1.3 billion), compared with 9.2 billion kroner in 2015.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

CEO Bali Padda said he was “satisfied” with Lego’s performance, adding consumer sales growth in the last six months of 2016 “was at more sustainable levels than previous years.”

Advertisement

The toymaker was “encouraged” by sales in Europe, saw “strong potential” in China but sales were flat in U.S. markets.

The group, based in western Denmark, doesn’t release quarterly figures.

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Lego sees record revenue…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan refers to U.S.S.R. as 'evil empire'

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard fights wildfires with helicopters

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6526 -0.0128 1.39%
L 2020 25.0346 -0.0333 2.42%
L 2030 27.7083 -0.0555 3.47%
L 2040 29.7396 -0.0699 3.99%
L 2050 17.0065 -0.0450 4.47%
G Fund 15.2533 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4358 -0.0447 0.94%
C Fund 32.7217 -0.0650 5.95%
S Fund 42.3596 -0.2172 4.66%
I Fund 25.6001 -0.0941 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.