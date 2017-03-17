List of the 138 JC Penney stores that are closing

J.C. Penney on Friday released a list of the 138 locations that will close in the coming months as part of its plan to cut costs. Most are located within malls or shopping centers. Liquidation sales will start at the closing stores on April 17, and most stores will be shut by mid-June, the company said.

ALABAMA

Auburn Mall in Auburn

Tannehill Promenade in Bessemer

Gadsden Mall in Gadsden

Jasper Mall in Jasper

ARKANSAS

Military Plaza in Benton

Chickasaw Plaza in Blytheville

ARIZONA

Riverview Mall in Bullhead City

CALIFORNIA

Downtown Bishop in Bishop

Sunwest Plaza in Lodi

The Village at Orange in Orange

Hilltop Mall in Richmond

COLORADO

Fort Morgan Main Street in Fort Morgan

Glenwood Springs Mall in Glenwood Springs

St. Vrain Centre in Longmont

Broadway Plaza in Sterling

CONNECTICUT

Connecticut Post Mall in Milford

FLORIDA

Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center in Jacksonville

Palatka Mall in Palatka

GEORGIA

Dublin Mall in Dublin

Macon Mall in Macon

Milledgeville Mall in Milledgeville

Gateway Plaza in Thomasville

Tifton Mall in Tifton

IOWA

Downtown Decorah in Decorah

Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge

Penn Central Mall in Oskaloosa

Quincy Place in Ottumwa

IDAHO

Snake River Plaza in Burley

ILLINOIS

Eastland Mall in Bloomington

Fulton Square in Canton

Village Square Mall in Effingham

Freestanding in Macomb

Peru Mall in Peru

Northland Mall in Sterling

Centerpointe of Woodridge in Woodridge

INDIANA

FairOaks Mall in Columbus

Connersville Plaza in Connersville

Huntington Plaza in Huntington

Jasper Manor Center in Jasper

Logansport Mall in Logansport

KANSAS

Chanute Square in Chanute

Downtown Great Bend in Great Bend

Hutchinson Mall in Hutchinson

Freestanding in Lawrence

Winfield Plaza in Winfield

LOUISIANA

Cortana Mall in Baton Rouge

Park Terrace in DeRidder

North Shore Square in Slidell

MASSACHUSETTS

Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough

MARYLAND

Easton Marketplace in Easton

MAINE

Rockland Plaza in Rockland

MICHIGAN

Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek

Delta Plaza in Escanaba

Westshore Mall in Holland

Copper Country Mall in Houghton

Birchwood Mall in Kingsford

Midland Mall in Midland

Cascade Crossings in Sault Ste. Marie

MINNESOTA

Central Lakes Crossing in Baxter

Five Lakes Centre in Fairmont

Faribo West Mall in Faribault

Irongate Plaza in Hibbing

Hutchinson Mall in Hutchinson

Red Wing Mall in Red Wing

Downtown Thief River Falls in Thief River Falls

Freestanding in Winona

MISSOURI

Maryville Center in Maryville

MISSISSIPPI

Leigh Mall in Columbus

Southgate Plaza in Corinth

Greenville Mall in Greenville

Bonita Lakes Mall in Meridian

Oxford Mall in Oxford

MONTANA

Capital Hill Mall in Helena

Sidney Main Street in Sidney

NORTH CAROLINA

Albemarle Crossing in Albemarle

Boone Mall in Boone

Eastridge Mall in Gastonia

Blue Ridge Mall in Hendersonville

Monroe Crossing in Monroe

Becker Village Mall in Roanoke Rapids

NORTH DAKOTA

Prairie Hills Mall in Dickinson

Buffalo Mall in Jamestown

Downtown Wahpeton in Wahpeton

NEBRASKA

Fremont Mall in Fremont

Downtown McCook in McCook

Platte River Mall in North Platte

NEW JERSEY

Rio Grande Plaza in Rio Grande

NEVADA

The Boulevard in Las Vegas

NEW YORK

Dunkirk-Fredonia Plaza in Dunkirk

Westfield Sunrise in Massapequa

Palisades Center in West Nyack

OHIO

Findlay Village Mall in Findlay

New Towne Mall in New Philadelphia

Richmond Town Square in Richmond Heights

St. Mary’s Square in St. Marys

OKLAHOMA

Altus Plaza in Altus

Ne-Mar Shopping Center in Claremore

Ponca Plaza in Ponca City

Pioneer Square Shopping Center in Stillwater

OREGON

Astoria Downtown in Astoria

Grants Pass Shopping Center in Grants Pass

La Grande Downtown in La Grande

Downtown Pendleton in Pendleton

The Dalles Main Street in The Dalles

PENNSYLVANIA

Columbia Mall in Bloomsburg

Clearfield Mall in Clearfield

King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia

Philadelphia Mills in Philadelphia

Bradford Towne Centre in Towanda

Lycoming Mall in Pennsdale

Willow Grove Park in Willow Grove

SOUTH CAROLINA

Citadel Mall in Charleston

Town ‘N Country in Easley

SOUTH DAKOTA

Palace Mall in Mitchell

Northridge Plaza in Pierre

Watertown Mall in Watertown

Yankton Mall in Yankton

TENNESSEE

Greeneville Commons in Greeneville

Knoxville Center in Knoxville

County Market Place in Union City

TEXAS

Athens Village Shopping Center in Athens

Borger Shopping Plaza in Borger

Heartland Mall in Early

El Paso Downtown in El Paso

Marshall Mall in Marshall

McAllen Downtown in McAllen

University Mall in Nacogdoches

King Plaza Shopping Center in Seguin

Bosque River Center in Stephenville

VIRGINIA

New River Valley Mall in Christiansburg

Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke

WASHINGTON

Pilchuck Landing in Snohomish

WISCONSIN

Pine Tree Mall in Marinette

Marshfield Mall in Marshfield

Richland Square Shopping Center in Richland Center

Rapids Mall in Wisconsin Rapids

WEST VIRGINIA

Foxcroft Towne Center in Martinsburg

WYOMING

Downtown Sheridan in Sheridan