Marathon Oil and Community Health skid; MoneyGram soars

By master
March 14, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

MoneyGram International Inc., up $3.11 to $15.77

Euronet Worldwide offered to buy the money transfer services company for $15.20 a share, or about $807 million.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., down $1.22 to $10.89

Investor Bill Ackman said his Pershing Square fund will sell the rest of its stake in the struggling drugmaker.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 52 cents to $15.32

Energy companies continued to plunge as the price of oil fell further.

Community Health Systems Inc., down 21 cents to $9.18

Hospital operators fell after the Congressional Budget Office said the Republican health care bill would sharply reduce the number of people with health insurance and Medicaid coverage.

American Airlines Group Inc., down $1.16 to $41.21

Companies in transportation, including airlines, railroads and shipping companies, lagged the rest of the market.

Ruby Tuesday Inc., up 42 cents to $2.16

The restaurant chain said it will explore strategic options including a possible sale.

DSW Inc., up 18 cents to $20.01

The shoe and accessories retailer posted a larger fourth-quarter profit than analysts expected.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc., up 77 cents to $70.72

Companies that sell everyday household goods did better than the rest of the market on Tuesday.

Business News Health News
Leave A Comment
