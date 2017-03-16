Markets Right Now: US indexes waver to mixed close

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks ended up little changed on Wall Street after an early morning rally faded away.

Health care stocks fell Thursday. Biotechnology drugmaker Biogen gave up 4.7 percent after two analysts downgraded their ratings on the company. Amgen lost 1.3 percent.

Technology companies rose. Business software company Oracle surged 6 percent after reporting better earnings than analysts expected.

High-end coat maker Canada Goose jumped 26 percent on its first day of trading in the U.S.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,381.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 15 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,934. The Nasdaq edged up a fraction to 5,900.

More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks gave up an early gain and were slightly lower in midday trading as health care stocks slid.

Biotechnology drugmaker Biogen gave up 5 percent Thursday after two analysts downgraded their ratings on the company. Amgen lost 2.5 percent.

Elsewhere, technology companies were up, paced by a 7 percent jump in business software company Oracle, which reported better earnings and revenue than analysts expected.

High-end coat maker Canada Goose jumped 25 percent on its first day of trading in the U.S.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,380.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 30 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,919. The Nasdaq fell 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,896.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street with the biggest gains going to banks and technology companies.

Oracle jumped 8 percent early Thursday after reporting better earnings and revenue than analysts expected as its cloud computing business put up solid gains.

Wearable camera maker GoPro soared 11 percent after sticking by its sales forecast and saying it will cut more jobs.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 1 point to 2,386.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 30 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,979. The Nasdaq rose 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,905.

Three stocks rose for every two that fell on the New York Stock Exchange.