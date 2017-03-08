Markets Right Now: Stocks are off to a mixed start

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as losses in utilities and other dividend stocks outweigh gains in banks.

Citigroup rose 3.3 percent in early trading Wednesday, while JPMorgan Chase gained 1.4 percent.

Investors bid up bank shares as bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.57 percent.

In earnings news, H&R Block rose 15 percent after posting strong results that indicated a good start to its tax season business.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose less than a point to 2,369.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 5 points to 20,930. The Nasdaq composite rose 8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,841.