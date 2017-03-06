Sports Listen

Trending:

EPASocial MediaCOLAWorkforceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Markets Right Now: Stocks…

Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street

By master
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 9:40 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, led by declines in materials companies and banks.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

U.S.-listed shares of Deutsche Bank fell 2.3 percent early Monday after the big German bank said it plans to raise at least $8.5 billion in capital and sell a stake in its asset management businesses.

Advertisement

Mining companies were taking losses after China trimmed its economic growth forecast. Freeport-McMoRan slumped 4.8 percent as the price of copper fell.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 11 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,371.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 70 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,934. The Nasdaq composite declined 29 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,841.

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Markets Right Now: Stocks…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.