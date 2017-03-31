Sports Listen

Markets Right Now: US stocks edge lower in early trade

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 9:39 am < a min read
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Indexes are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street as banks, industrial companies and energy stocks head lower.

Wells Fargo lost 0.5 percent in the first few minutes of trading Friday and Exxon Mobil fell 0.7 percent.

The Nasdaq composite closed at an all-time high a day earlier.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,363.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 35 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,692. The Nasdaq composite gave back 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,902.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.40 percent.

