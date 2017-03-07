Markets Right Now: US stocks open broadly lower

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in health care stocks and banks.

Drugmaker stocks were among the early decliners Tuesday. Eli Lilly fell 2.3 percent and Alexion Pharmaceuticals lost 2 percent.

The declines came after Republicans announced a health care proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act. President Donald Trump says he wants to bring drug prices lower and repeated that position in a tweet Tuesday morning.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,368.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 40 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,913. The Nasdaq composite declined 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,831.