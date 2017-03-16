After tweet insulting Trump, McDonald’s says it was hacked

Sports Listen

NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald’s says it has determined that that its account was “hacked by an external source” after it sent a message calling Donald Trump “a disgusting excuse of a President.”

The tweet to Trump on Thursday from the official account for McDonald’s Corp. has since been deleted but was captured in screenshots. The message said it would love to have President Obama back and “also you have tiny hands.”

The tweet was also temporarily pinned to the top of the McDonald’s account so that it would be the top message people see if they visited the company’s Twitter profile.

McDonald’s said in a statement that it took swift action to secure its account, and apologized that the tweet was sent through its corporate account. The company earlier had said it was notified by Twitter that its account was “compromised.” McDonald’s did not provide any other details.

