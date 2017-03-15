Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay & BenefitsExecutive OrderHiring Freeze"Fat Leonard"Mike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » McDonald's tests mobile ordering…

McDonald’s tests mobile ordering before national rollout

By master
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 11:34 am 2 min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald’s has started testing mobile order-and-pay after acknowledging the ordering process in its restaurants can be “stressful.”

The company says it will gather feedback from the test before launching the option nationally toward the end of the year. It says mobile order-and-pay is now available at 29 stores in Monterey and Salinas, California, and will expand to 51 more locations in Spokane, Washington, next week.

The rollout comes as customers increasingly seek out convenience through options like online ordering or delivery. McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook has noted the initial stages of visiting can be “stressful,” and the chain is making changes to improve the overall customer experience. That includes introducing ordering kiosks, which McDonald’s says can help ease lines at the counter and improve the accuracy of orders — another frustration for customers. Easterbrook has also talked about the potential of delivery.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

With its mobile order-and-pay option, McDonald’s says customers place an order on its app then go to a restaurant and “check in” to select how they want to get their food. That could be at the counter, in the drive-thru, or with curbside delivery, where an employee brings out orders to a designated space. Orders are prepared once customers check in at the restaurant.

Advertisement

Starbucks has already found success using its mobile app and loyalty program to encourage people to visit more often and spend more when they do. The chain has also said its mobile order-and-pay option was so popular that it caused congestion at pick-up counters last year, leading some customers who walked into stores to leave without buying anything. Starbucks said it is working on fixing those issues.

It’s not clear whether McDonald’s will be able to get the same level of usage for its mobile app and order-and-pay option. Since coffee tends to be more of a daily habit, for instance, people may be more willing to download an app for it on their phones.

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » McDonald's tests mobile ordering…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ calls for equal voting rights

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor teaches local nursing students how to check a pulse

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6699 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0767 -0.0370 2.42%
L 2030 27.7763 -0.0642 3.47%
L 2040 29.8235 -0.0816 3.99%
L 2050 17.0610 -0.0535 4.47%
G Fund 15.2593 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3865 0.0090 0.94%
C Fund 32.7692 -0.1096 5.95%
S Fund 42.3182 -0.1972 4.66%
I Fund 25.8849 -0.1058 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.