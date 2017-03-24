Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » New investor at embattled…

New investor at embattled SeaWorld sends shares skyward

By master
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 9:01 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of SeaWorld, which have been cut in half since coming under scrutiny over the killer whales it holds in captivity, are up 12 percent before the opening bell on a big investment from China.

The Orlando, Florida, company announced Friday that Zhonghong Zhuoye Group Co., real estate holding company, has acquired a 21 percent stake from Blackstone Group at $23 per share.

SeaWorld’s board will increase to 11 members with the addition of Yoshikazu Maruyama, Zhonghong’s president of American operations.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Attendance at parks owned by SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has suffered since the 2013 documentary “Blackfish,” which suggested that its treatment of killer whales may have led to the deaths of trainers. It said last year that it would not breed killer whales and stop using them in shows.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » New investor at embattled…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Astronaut Jeff Williams at Air and Space Museum

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6892 0.0045 1.39%
L 2020 25.0981 0.0127 2.42%
L 2030 27.7942 0.0222 3.47%
L 2040 29.8396 0.0287 3.99%
L 2050 17.0661 0.0195 4.47%
G Fund 15.2682 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5788 -0.0168 0.94%
C Fund 32.5066 -0.0341 5.95%
S Fund 42.0157 0.1376 4.66%
I Fund 26.3273 0.1217 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.