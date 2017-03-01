Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetBetter Buying PowerBRACTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Listen Live President Donald Trump speaks to Congress for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » No 'kid'-ding: Man to…

No ‘kid’-ding: Man to spend lottery win on house, goat room

By master
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 6:34 am < a min read
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A Charlotte man plans to spend his $1 million North Carolina lottery prize on a house with enough room for two goats his fiancee wants to get.

Lottery officials tell the Charlotte Observer (http://bit.ly/2lbNdxV) that over the weekend, Bobby Murphy bought five $10 50X The Cash tickets at 7-Eleven and saw he won the top prize on the last ticket he scratched off.

Murphy told lottery officials he wants to buy a house where his fiancee’s son will have space to play, and “she can have her goats.”

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Murphy claimed the prize Monday at lottery headquarters. He chose to take the prize in a $600,000 lump sum and received $417,009 after taxes.

Advertisement

There are three million-dollar prizes left.

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

Topics:
All News Business News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » No 'kid'-ding: Man to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1991: George H.W. Bush declares Kuwait liberated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Seabees build a watch post

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6659 -0.0075 0.61%
L 2020 25.0694 -0.0237 1.04%
L 2030 27.7675 -0.0431 1.48%
L 2040 29.8160 -0.0565 1.70%
L 2050 17.0551 -0.0382 1.91%
G Fund 15.2453 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6125 0.0097 0.23%
C Fund 32.7087 -0.0833 1.90%
S Fund 42.9054 -0.4927 2.16%
I Fund 25.6781 0.0522 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.