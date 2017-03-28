Sports Listen

Trending:

Agency cuts?Possible furloughs?DISA-like agency for civilian IT?Benefits at risk?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » North Korean airline starts…

North Korean airline starts new route to China

By master
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 6:28 am 1 min read
Share

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korea’s national airline has started a new flight service to Dandong in China, bringing the total of its regularly scheduled international destinations to five.

The first Air Koryo flight for the new service, a 73-seat Antonov AN148 carrying a group of around 50 Chinese tourists, touched down at Pyongyang’s Sunan Airport on Tuesday.

The flight time between Dandong, right on China’s border with North Korea, and Pyongyang is less than an hour. The flights are currently scheduled to operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

Air Koryo’s other current regularly scheduled international flights are to Beijing, Shenyang, Shanghai, and Vladivostok. The North Korean flag carrier also used to make occasional flights to other destinations, but sanctions have led some countries such as Kuwait and Malaysia to stop Air Koryo flights.

Advertisement

Air China, long the only foreign airline with regular service to North Korea’s capital, is also expected to end its flights in and out of Pyongyang after an international marathon next month.

It hasn’t officially announced why, or for how long, but along with possible political reasons the cost of continuing the underused route was likely a major consideration. It had previously curtailed service to Pyongyang on a seasonal basis, or cut back flights only to restore them at a later date.

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » North Korean airline starts…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1794: US establishes permanent Navy

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

US Navy Band performs

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.