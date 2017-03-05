Sports Listen

Notable career ends with sentencing in United Airlines case

By DAVID PORTER
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 9:01 am < a min read
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey attorney general and mentor to Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie faces sentencing in federal court.

David Samson pleaded guilty last summer to bribery for using his position as chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey in 2012 to pressure United Airlines to revive a money-losing flight from Newark to South Carolina.

Samson wanted the flight so he could have easier access to a weekend home.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

He faces up to two years in prison, but his attorneys have asked for probation, saying his actions were an aberration in a long and distinguished career.

Samson headed Christie’s transition team and was rewarded with the Port Authority chairmanship in 2011.

