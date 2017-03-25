Sports Listen

NYC says Trump Tower resident wrongly rented out on Airbnb

March 25, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who owns an apartment at Trump Tower is being fined $1,000 by the city after they say she wrongly rented it out on Airbnb.

According to an affidavit and summons, Yelena Yelagina owns apartment 30H at 721 Fifth Avenue. The New York Times reported it was available since around September for up to $450 nightly. Renters learned the address after they’d booked reservations. The listing was later taken down.

A New York state law levies fines against people who rent out their entire living space for less than 30 days. New York City agreed in December to enforce the law only against the hosts and not to fine Airbnb. The Trump Organization says condominium rules prohibit Airbnb listings.

Calls to Yelagina rang unanswered. A hearing is set for May 4.

