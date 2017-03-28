Sports Listen

Trending:

Pilot problem for Air Force?'Official time' on the riseFeedback for our website?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Oklahoma may legalize hog…

Oklahoma may legalize hog hunting from helicopters

By master
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 11:28 am < a min read
Share

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma could soon join Louisiana and Texas in allowing hunters to shoot feral hogs from helicopters.

The Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2neDl3i ) reports that aerial gunners are already used to help control feral swine in Oklahoma, but the work can only be done by trained, licensed contractors with support from the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Food and Forestry.

Lawmakers are considering a bill to expand that to private operations. Under the proposal, landowners, companies and pilots would have to apply for a state license and be responsible for the activity.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

But hunters on board the aircraft wouldn’t need a license, nor would they have to provide their names to the state.

Advertisement

The agriculture department says its agents killed more than 11,200 pigs, mostly by air, last year.

___

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Oklahoma may legalize hog…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Andrew Jackson

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Mixed-martial artist teaches airman at USO show

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.