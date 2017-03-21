Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Pakistan raises security in…

Pakistan raises security in rehearsal for military parade

By master
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 6:05 am < a min read
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities have suspended mobile phone services and blocked roads in parts of the country’s capital during a rehearsal for a military parade due later this week in Islamabad.

The parade on Thursday will commemorate the national holiday, Pakistan Day, and showcase the military’s strength. This year, it will also include Chinse and Turkish military contingents in a show of solidarity with their ally Pakistan.

The annual parade had been suspended for years but resumed in 2015, following the Taliban attack on an army school in Peshawar in December 2014 that killed 150 people, mostly schoolchildren.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Islamabad has increasingly tilted toward China for economic and military aid and Turkey has sought to expand its influence in Pakistan by training its police and improving infrastructure in the country.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Pakistan raises security in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: NASA launches ranger 9

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7202 -0.0018 1.39%
L 2020 25.1942 -0.0128 2.42%
L 2030 27.9646 -0.0264 3.47%
L 2040 30.0577 -0.0354 3.99%
L 2050 17.2106 -0.0244 4.47%
G Fund 15.2652 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5211 0.0301 0.94%
C Fund 32.8836 -0.0653 5.95%
S Fund 42.8203 -0.2099 4.66%
I Fund 26.4134 0.0059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.