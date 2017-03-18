Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Plane that landed at…

Plane that landed at NYC airport gets stuck in snowdrift

By master
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 2:07 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A plane that landed at New York’s LaGuardia Airport got stuck in a snowdrift while exiting the runway and had to be pulled out by a tug.

The Republic Airline flight operating under Delta arrived late Saturday morning from Chicago.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman Steve Coleman says the pilot went to turn off the runway to taxi to the gate, and the plane got stuck.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

There were 73 passengers on board, and no one was injured. There was no damage to the Embraer 175 regional jet.

Advertisement

Coleman says airport operations weren’t affected. The delay took about an hour. He says the plane did not skid off the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Plane that landed at…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.