Police: Assisted-living home held 16, was licensed for 4

LANSDOWNE, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Lansdowne assisted-living home that was licensed for four beds actually had 16 people living there.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach says a woman told investigators from the state Office of Healthcare Quality that she found her 85-year-old cousin tied to a chair at Griffin’s Loving Care Assisted Living on Tuesday.

The Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/2nfDOpO ) reports the woman was hospitalized. Her condition was not immediately known.

Police say they found more than a dozen residents inside locked rooms Thursday. One of the residents was hospitalized for possible dehydration. Investigators say the house was clean and well-maintained.

All of the residents have been moved to other assisted-living homes.

Business operator Dione Griffin did not immediately return the newspaper’s requests for comment.

It’s unclear whether charges will be filed.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com