Police say terror suspect killed in gunbattle in north India

March 7, 2017
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Police say they have killed a man suspected of masterminding the bombing of a passenger train that injured eight people this week in India.

Senior Police official A. Satish Ganesh said Wednesday that an anti-terrorist police squad engaged the suspect in an 11-hour gunbattle overnight after tracking him down at the home of a Muslim cleric in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Ganesh identified the slain suspect as Saifullah, and said he was wanted in connection with Tuesday’s train blast near Bhopal in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

