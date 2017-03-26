Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Qatar Foundation looks at…

Qatar Foundation looks at job cuts amid low oil, gas prices

By master
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 6:35 am < a min read
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Qatar Foundation says it is looking at possible job cuts, the latest Gulf entity to acknowledge being hurt by low global energy prices.

The foundation says in a statement Sunday it is “examining our existing operational costs,” when asked if it was cutting jobs. It declined to elaborate.

News of the cuts was first reported by the website Doha News, which suggested the layoffs could affect hundreds of workers.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

The Qatar Foundation, once widely known for its placement on the jerseys of the Spanish football club Barcelona, is chaired by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser al-Missned, the most high-profile wife of former ruler Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Advertisement

Qatar, which will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is a major natural gas producer that also pumps crude oil.

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Qatar Foundation looks at…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.