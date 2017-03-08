Repairs from Michigan sinkhole to take until Thanksgiving

Sports Listen

FRASER, Mich. (AP) — It likely will take until Thanksgiving to repair damage from a broken sewer line that caused a football field-sized sinkhole on Christmas Eve north of Detroit.

Macomb County Public Works chief Candice Miller said Tuesday that the cost of the work would be determined Monday when a contract is awarded. She previously estimated costs at more than $78 million.

Miller made the remarks at a news conference to introduce two Michigan State Police robots that were then sent into three houses that had to be condemned to make a video inventory of the properties. The robots are normally used by the bomb squad but were sent inside to ensure workers’ safety.

She said the information will be used to determine a fair offer to the homeowners.

