Sale of ex-Trump Taj Mahal casino to Hard Rock is finalized

By WAYNE PARRY
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 4:51 pm < a min read
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — It’s official: Atlantic City’s former Trump Taj Mahal casino now belongs to Hard Rock International.

The sale of the shuttered casino opened in 1990 by President Donald Trump was finalized Friday.

The Florida-based Hard Rock, which manages gambling and resort operations for the Seminole Indian tribe, bought the casino March 1 from billionaire investor Carl Icahn.

Icahn is a close friend and adviser to the president. He acquired the Taj Mahal last year from bankruptcy court after Trump was no longer involved with it aside from a minor stake in return for the use of his name.

Icahn closed it in October after a devastating strike by union workers.

The company plans a press conference Wednesday to unveil its plans for the casino, which it wants to reopen next spring.

