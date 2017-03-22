Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?This keeps DoD up at nightCan you afford to retire?$52B dilemma
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Sears, Nike and US…

Sears, Nike and US Bancorp stumble while FedEx, Duluth rise

By master
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 4:29 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Sears Holdings Corp., down $1.12 to $7.98

The retailer said in a regulatory filing that there is “substantial doubt” it will be able to remain in business.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Nike Inc., down $4.09 to $53.92

Advertisement

The shoe and athletic apparel retailer reported weaker sales than expected and investors weren’t pleased with its outlook.

U.S. Bancorp, down 9 cents to $52.60

Banks fell for the fourth trading day in a row as interest rates decreased again.

FedEx Corp., up $4.08 to $195.92

The shipping company’s holiday-season results were mixed, but analysts expect its business to improve.

Duluth Holdings Inc., up $2.76 to $22.02

The clothing and tools supplier had a strong fourth quarter and its annual forecast was better than analysts expected.

PPG Industries Inc., down 23 cents to $104.25

PPG offered to buy industrial paints and chemicals company AkzoNobel for about $24 billion, which AkzoNobel rejected.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., up 44 cents to $45.10

Utility companies continued to do better than the rest of the market as investors snap up high-dividend stocks as bond yields fall.

Mallinckrodt PLC, down $1.51 to $42.54

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals said it is studying a drug that would compete with Mallinckrodt’s costly drug HP Acthar gel.

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Sears, Nike and US…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Patriots Jet Team performs aerial acrobatics in Yuma

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6792 -0.0410 1.39%
L 2020 25.0752 -0.1190 2.42%
L 2030 27.7578 -0.2068 3.47%
L 2040 29.7942 -0.2635 3.99%
L 2050 17.0368 -0.1738 4.47%
G Fund 15.2662 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5596 0.0385 0.94%
C Fund 32.4787 -0.4049 5.95%
S Fund 41.8559 -0.9644 4.66%
I Fund 26.2516 -0.1618 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.