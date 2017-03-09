Sears reports 4Q loss

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $607 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $5.67. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.28 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $6.05 billion in the period.

Sears shares have dropped 19 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 58 percent in the last 12 months.

