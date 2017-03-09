Sports Listen

Sears reports 4Q loss

By master
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 7:03 am < a min read
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $607 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $5.67. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.28 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $6.05 billion in the period.

Sears shares have dropped 19 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 58 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHLD

