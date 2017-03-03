Sports Listen

Sheryl Sandberg to give Virginia Tech commencement address

By master
March 3, 2017
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer of Facebook, will give the spring commencement speech at Virginia Tech.

The university made the announcement Thursday. Virginia Tech said in a statement that 5,000 people are expected to attend the May 12 ceremony.

Sandberg oversees all of Facebook’s business operations and became the first female member of the company’s board of directors in 2012.

She launched a conversation about the lack of women in positions of power with her 2013 book “Lean In” and founded a nonprofit group to foster small support groups to help women achieve their goals.

Sandberg’s husband, Dave Goldberg, died suddenly in 2015 during a vacation in Mexico. The university’s statement says Sandberg is currently co-writing a book that focuses on coping with loss and difficult circumstances.


