Snyder: Third of state lost electricity access in wind storm

March 10, 2017
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says that at one point close to a third of the state’s land area had no access to electricity after high winds knocked out power this week to more than a million utility customers.

More than 600,000 customers are still without power after Wednesday’s storm — 515,000 with DTE Energy and 94,000 with Consumers Energy, the utilities say. The utilities say power should be restored to nearly all by Sunday.

Snyder surveyed damage Friday in a Dearborn Heights neighborhood, west of Detroit.

Snyder called the storm “unprecedented in terms of the number of power lines, poles broken.”

Dozens of warming centers are open across Michigan. Temperatures were around 30 degrees Friday morning in the Detroit area and expected to remain cold throughout the weekend.

Leave A Comment
