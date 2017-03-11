Sports Listen

State TV: Iran Air receives 2nd of 100 Airbus jets

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV is reporting that the second of 100 planes it purchased from Airbus follovwing its nuclear deal with world powers has landed in the capital Tehran.

The Iran Air A330 jet touched down Saturday after a flight from Toulouse, France, where the headquarters of the European consortium are located. Iran Air received the first aircraft from Airbus in January.

Iran Air finalized a deal with the European plane maker in December for 100 planes for $18 billion. Iran’s flagship carrier has separately agreed to buy 80 planes from U.S. manufacturer Boeing.

Most Iranian planes were purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. As of June last year, only 162 of Iran’s 250 commercial planes were flying. The rest were grounded due to lack of spare parts.

