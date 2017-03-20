Sports Listen

Strikes strand tourists, travelers at Italy’s airports

By master
March 20, 2017
ROME (AP) — Tourists and travelers at airports across Italy are facing delays and canceled flights thanks to strikes by air traffic controllers and air transport workers.

Italy’s flagship carrier, Alitalia, said it was cancelling some 40 percent of its domestic and international flights Monday. Air France, British Airways, Lufthansa and other carriers also were canceling flights due to the four-hour work action from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (1200GMT-1600GMT) by air traffic controllers and the 24-hour strike by transport workers.

It’s the first day of a difficult week for transport in Italy, with another taxi strike planned for Thursday and traffic chaos expected Saturday in Rome when the city hosts EU leaders for a summit.

