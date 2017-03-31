Sports Listen

Students to stay home, farmworkers to march for Cesar Chavez

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California and several other states are honoring Cesar Chavez by closing schools and state offices.

Friday is the 90th anniversary of the birth of a man who went from a grape and cotton picker to an enduring hero for laborers, Latinos and justice seekers of all kinds.

Farmworkers also plan to march Saturday and Sunday in honor of Chavez, who died in 1993, and in protest of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The United Farm Workers of America and other unions have pledged to bring out thousands of people over the weekend in 11 mostly rural communities in California, Texas, Oregon and Washington state.

Trump’s pledge to deport millions of people living in the U.S. illegally and build a wall on the Mexican border has struck a chord with this community.

