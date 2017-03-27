Supervisor: banks need substantial EU roots to access bloc

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A top banking supervisor says that British banks must put down solid roots if they want European banking licenses to keep access after the UK leaves the European Union.

Sabine Lautenschlaeger said Monday that banks seeking licenses in the EU post-Brexit would need “sufficient local staff and operational independence.”

European licensing authorities “will not accept empty shell companies.”

London banks currently can do business throughout the other 27 EU countries through an arrangement called “passporting.” That right could disappear during negotiations on Britain’s exit under a so-called “hard Brexit.” EU banking centers such as Frankfurt and Dublin are competing for any banking business that might have to move.

Lautenschlaeger is vice-chair of the European Central Bank’s supervisory board overseeing banks at the EU level.