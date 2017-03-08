Sports Listen

Survey: Private employers added robust 298K jobs last month

By CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 8:33 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. private businesses added the most jobs in three years last month, a private survey found, a sign that hiring is picking up seven years after the recession ended.

Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that businesses added 298,000 jobs in February, up from 261,000 in January. The gains were led by a huge 66,000 increase in construction, the most in 11 years, and 32,000 manufacturing jobs.

The hiring boom in construction was likely driven by unseasonably warm weather in most of the country. Still, job gains were broad-based and suggest increased business optimism has led to more hiring.

The ADP covers only private businesses and often diverge from official figures. Economists forecast that the government’s jobs report, due Friday, will show an increase of 186,000, according to data provider FactSet.

