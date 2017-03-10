Sports Listen

Sweden detains Russian Bombardier worker for alleged bribery

By master
March 10, 2017
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish prosecutors say a Russian national with Bombardier Inc.’s in Sweden has been detained on suspicion of aggravated bribery.

Prosecutor Thomas Forsberg says the man, who was not named, was one of several Bombardier employees “suspected to have been colluding” with Azerbaijan railway authorities “in order to adapt a contract” to fit Bombardier.

Forsberg said Friday that emails seized in October 2016 during a search of Bombardier offices in Sweden were considered evidence in the case.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

He added the suspicion was that Azerbaijani officials cooperated with the Canadian train and plane maker to “receive rewards for having favored the Bombardier contract.”

Forsberg said Azerbaijani companies awarded contracts worth at least $56 million.

Bombardier spokeswoman Barbara Grimm said the company’s cooperating with Swedish authorities and will provide more information when available.

