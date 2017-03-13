The Latest: Cleanup finished at pipeline protest camps

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on the Dakota Access oil pipeline: (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

The Army Corps of Engineers has finished cleaning up three Dakota Access pipeline protest camps that were on federal land in North Dakota.

The Corps hired a contractor after the main camp and two others were cleared out and shut down late last month in advance of the spring flooding season. They’d operated since last spring and at times held thousands of pipeline opponents.

Corps Capt. Ryan Hignight says a total of 835 industrial-size trash bins were filled and removed in the operation that wrapped up late last week. That doesn’t include materials such as lumber and propane tanks that were set aside for reuse or recycling.

The total cost of the operation hasn’t been tallied yet, but the Corps has estimated that it could cost taxpayers more than $1.1 million.

10:30 a.m.

Sioux tribes suing to stop the Dakota Access pipeline want a federal judge to head off the imminent flow of oil.

Judge James Boasberg last week rejected the request of the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux to stop construction of the final segment of the pipeline that would move oil from North Dakota to Illinois. Developer Energy Transfer Partners says the pipeline could begin operating this week.

Cheyenne River attorney Nicole Ducheneaux has appealed Boasberg’s ruling and asked Boasberg to prevent oil from flowing until the appeal is resolved.

Boasberg has given ETP and co-defendant Army Corps of Engineers until Tuesday to file responses. The Corps is a defendant because it manages the Missouri River. ETP is finishing construction under a river reservoir in North Dakota from which the tribes draw water.