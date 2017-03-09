The Latest: Driver yelled to get off bus before train hit it

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on fatal crash between a tour bus and freight train in Mississippi: (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A survivor of the deadly bus crash in Mississippi says she was sitting right behind the driver when the bus became lodged on a railroad crossing.

Justine Nygren of Austin, Texas, says the driver yelled for everyone to get off, but stayed on the bus himself, trying to ensure that people did leave.

Speaking in a telephone interview from her home, Nygren said she left through the front door of the bus and walked a short distance alongside the tracks, not looking back. She told The Associated Press that while she was walking, the train hit the bus and pushed it past her.

Nygren says the rest of her memory is a fog.

Four people died and dozens were injured.

Nygren says another bus returned her and other uninjured survivors Wednesday night to Bastrop, Texas. The Austin American-Statesman reports (http://atxne.ws/2m4c3Lz ) eight people were on that bus.

___

2:30 p.m.

Friends say one Mississippi train crash victim always planned the best parties.

Sixty-two-year-old Deborah Orr was one of four people killed Tuesday when a train hit a charter bus in Biloxi (buh-LUX-ee). The native of Bastrop, Texas, died after surgery.

Judy Seymore of Cedar Creek, Texas met Orr through the Red Hat Society, a worldwide organization for women over 50. She says Orr choreographed dances to songs like “One Singular Sensation” and “Dancing Queen” and had a knack for bringing people together. Seymore says Orr’s holiday parties were legendary.

Susan Lawson, another Red Hat, met Orr when they volunteered to help the community of Bastrop after fires in September 2011 killed two people and destroyed 1,660 homes.

She remembers one of Orr’s best costumes: a “Little Mermaid” Ursula in red and purple, the Red Hat colors.

___

1 p.m.

Heirs of a Texas couple killed when a train slammed into a tour bus in Mississippi are going to court.

Attorney Mikal Watts has sued the railroad, the bus company and its unidentified driver in state court in Dallas for Peggy Hoffman’s son.

Watts said Thursday that attorney Broadus Spivey is suing separately for heirs of Hoffman’s husband, Ken Hoffman, but they’re working together.

The Hoffmans were among four people killed and dozens injured after their tour bus got stuck on a humped train crossing in Biloxi (buh-LUX-ee) and was hit by a CSX freight train.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday says CSX Transportation allowed “ultra hazardous” conditions at the crossing, and the Echo Transportation driver failed to follow traffic signs.

Spokespeople said the companies don’t comment on pending litigation.

___

3:30 a.m.

The mayor of the Mississippi city where a train slammed into a bus, killing four Texas tourists, says he’ll work with the railroad to close some crossings and make others safer.

Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said Wednesday that he’ll use recommendations from CSX Transportation to minimize the chances of another fatal wreck.

The city had already scheduled a hearing March 21 to discuss closing six railroad crossings when the CSX freight train hit a bus stuck on the tracks Tuesday. However, the Main Street crossing, where 40 were injured in addition to the deaths, isn’t on the closure list.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

The crossing has a warning sign about low clearance, topped by a picture of a tractor-trailer stuck on a railroad track.