The Latest: Police: ‘No apparent reason’ for Vegas shooting

March 26, 2017
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on a fatal shooting on a bus along the Las Vegas Strip (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Police say a man sitting at the back of a public bus on the Las Vegas Strip started shooting “for no apparent reason” as passengers got off at a stop in the heart of the tourism corridor.

Police said Sunday that 55-year-old Rolando Cardenas is accused in the shooting. Authorities say he surrendered peacefully after a standoff inside the double-decker bus that lasted more than four hours Saturday.

He has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, burglary and opening fire on the bus. An attorney for Cardenas couldn’t immediately be found.

The bus had stopped on the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino. Police say passengers were leaving when Cardenas stood up and fired several rounds from a handgun.

Two people nearby were struck, including a Montana man who died.

11 a.m.

A man visiting from Montana was shot and killed on a Las Vegas bus before the gunman barricaded himself in the vehicle and shut down the Strip for hours, authorities said Sunday.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim as Gary Breitling, 57, of Sidney, Montana. He died at a hospital shortly after the gunfire was reported Saturday.

Police have not released information on the suspect, who surrendered peacefully after a standoff inside the double-decker bus that lasted more than four hours.

The bus had stopped on the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino, forcing the heart of the tourism corridor to shut down until Saturday night.

Another victim suffered injuries and was hospitalized but was expected to live.

