The Latest: Snarled commute looms after NYC train collision

By master
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 1:53 pm 2 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a collision between trains operated by Amtrak and New Jersey Transit at New York’s Penn Station (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Commuters can expect to face a difficult evening rush hour after two trains collided in New York’s Penn Station.

New Jersey Transit says it will operate only outbound trains from New York on Friday evening because of limited track capacity.

An NJ Transit spokeswoman says the rail line won’t be able to use 11 of its regular tracks, and will instead share tracks with Amtrak and the Long Island Railroad.

Service on NJ Transit’s Midtown Direct Line will operate in and out of Hoboken.

An Amtrak Acela Express train bound for Washington partially derailed Friday morning as it pulled out of the station. It scraped the side of an NJ Transit train that was coming into the station. No serious injuries were reported.

___

10:55 a.m.

Two passenger trains clipped each other during the morning rush Friday at Penn Station, jolting commuters and creating major travel disruptions but causing no serious injuries.

The accident involved an Amtrak Acela Express train headed from Boston to Washington that partially derailed as it slowly pulled out of the station at around 9 a.m.

As it listed, it scraped the side of a New Jersey Transit train that was coming into the station, the busiest in the U.S., officials said.

Passenger Jordan Geary posted on Twitter that the impact blew out his window. Photos posted on social media by several passengers showed dents, scrapes and some twisted metal on the side of one train.

Amtrak said all of its 248 passengers got off safely. The Fire Department of New York said no serious injuries were reported.

A New Jersey Transit spokeswoman said service was suspended into the station. Some trains backed up the line into New Jersey.

___

10 a.m.

Passengers say two trains clipped each other during the morning rush at New York City’s Penn Station.

The minor collision involved an Amtrak train and a New Jersey Transit train. Photos posted on social media show dents, scrapes and some twisted metal on the side of one train.

A New Jersey Transit spokeswoman says the Amtrak train derailed and service has been suspended into the station. Some trains were backing up the line into New Jersey.

Passenger Jordan Geary posted on Twitter that the collision blew out his window, but nobody appeared to be seriously injured.

Amtrak did not immediately respond to comment requests.

The Fire Department of New York says it was summoned to the scene. It had no immediate information on any injuries.

