The Latest: Transit system ups service after I-85 collapse

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 5:54 am 1 min read
ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the collapse of a section of an interstate in Atlanta (all times local):

5:45 a.m.

Atlanta’s rapid transit system is increasing service to accommodate increased ridership expected after a massive fire caused a section of Interstate 85 to collapse.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, or MARTA, says it’s increasing rail services and will have additional staff on hand to help passengers.

The fire and subsequent collapse happened during the Thursday afternoon rush hour. Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry says there’s no way to tell when the highway can be safely reopened to traffic in either direction.

The interstate, which carries 250,000 cars a day, is a major thoroughfare for traffic heading north and south through Atlanta. Georgia State Patrol Commissioner Mark McDonough says the bridge collapse effectively “puts a cork in the bottle.”

___

4:40 a.m.

A major effect on traffic in a city already known for gridlock is expected after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta.

Georgia’s top transportation official says there’s no way to tell when the highway can be safely reopened to traffic in either direction following the collapse, which happened Thursday afternoon during rush hour.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry says the collapse “will have a tremendous impact on travel.”

The interstate is a major artery for the U.S. South and a thoroughfare for traffic heading north and south through Atlanta.

Traffic was bumper to bumper on nearby streets Thursday night as people scrambled to find alternate routes.

However, officials say no one was hurt despite dramatic images of towering flames and smoke.

Topics:
All News Business News U.S. News
The Associated Press

