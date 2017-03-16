Sports Listen

Trending:

Budget in their handsGovernment reorgHiring FreezeCuts at your agency?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » TVA to sell about…

TVA to sell about 900 acres at Muscle Shoals Reservation

By master
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 12:58 pm < a min read
Share

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority is planning to auction off much of the land on which it was created in 1933.

News outlets report the TVA announced Wednesday it has hired a real estate firm to market about 900 acres of its Muscle Shoals Reservation property along the Tennessee River in northwest Alabama.

TVA will keep the Rockpile Recreational Area and other property to provide workspace for over 600 employees at the site.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

The TVA board of directors declared the land surplus in 2012.

Advertisement

TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler says the utility hasn’t set a price. The auction is expected to take place by late August.

TVA is the nation’s largest public utility and provides electricity to about 9 million people in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

Topics:
All News Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » TVA to sell about…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1802: West Point Military Academy established

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Tillerson fields questions at joint press conference in Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7144 0.0445 1.39%
L 2020 25.1896 0.1129 2.42%
L 2030 27.9628 0.1865 3.47%
L 2040 30.0571 0.2336 3.99%
L 2050 17.2113 0.1503 4.47%
G Fund 15.2602 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.4808 0.0943 0.94%
C Fund 33.0444 0.2752 5.95%
S Fund 42.8850 0.5668 4.66%
I Fund 26.1872 0.3023 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.