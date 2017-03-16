TVA to sell about 900 acres at Muscle Shoals Reservation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority is planning to auction off much of the land on which it was created in 1933.

News outlets report the TVA announced Wednesday it has hired a real estate firm to market about 900 acres of its Muscle Shoals Reservation property along the Tennessee River in northwest Alabama.

TVA will keep the Rockpile Recreational Area and other property to provide workspace for over 600 employees at the site.

The TVA board of directors declared the land surplus in 2012.

TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler says the utility hasn’t set a price. The auction is expected to take place by late August.

TVA is the nation’s largest public utility and provides electricity to about 9 million people in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.