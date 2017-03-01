Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetBetter Buying PowerBRACTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Twitter adds more safety…

Twitter adds more safety tools, will curb abusive accounts

By BARBARA ORTUTAY
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 9:17 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is adding more tools to curb abuse on its service as part of its ongoing effort to protect users from hate and harassment.

It is the second time in three weeks the company has released new ways to root out abusive content. It’s a sign Twitter is getting more serious about the issue; it’s faced criticism for not doing more in the decade since its founding.

Twitter said Wednesday that it’s working to identify accounts engaging in abusive behavior even if no one has reported them. Previously, abuse had to be reported for Twitter to do anything.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Twitter will place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly engage in abusive behavior. For example, tweets from such accounts will be visible only to followers or other users who deliberately search them out.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Lifestyle News Media News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Twitter adds more safety…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1872: Yellowstone becomes first national park

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor updates ship's status aboard USS Donald Cook

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6659 -0.0075 0.61%
L 2020 25.0694 -0.0237 1.04%
L 2030 27.7675 -0.0431 1.48%
L 2040 29.8160 -0.0565 1.70%
L 2050 17.0551 -0.0382 1.91%
G Fund 15.2453 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6125 0.0097 0.23%
C Fund 32.7087 -0.0833 1.90%
S Fund 42.9054 -0.4927 2.16%
I Fund 25.6781 0.0522 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.