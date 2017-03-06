Sports Listen

Tyson and Deutsche Bank slide; Southwestern Energy jumps

March 6, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Tyson Foods Inc., down $1.61 to $61.99

Tens of thousands of chickens were destroyed at a Tyson supplier’s farm because of a bird flu outbreak.

Southwestern Energy Co., up 23 cents to $7.94

Natural gas companies climbed as the price of the fuel increased.

Deutsche Bank AG, down 74 cents to $18.61

The German bank said it will raise at least $8.5 billion in capital.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up $1.28 to $48.85

The airline lowered its first-quarter forecast for an important profit measurement amid higher fuel costs.

Armstrong Flooring Inc., down $2.51 to $19.44

The flooring maker reported weak quarterly results and said sales will likely remain soft in 2017.

United States Steel Corp., down 26 cents to $37.48

China’s top economic official trimmed the country’s growth target.

TG Therapeutics Inc., up $4.85 to $10.20

The drug developer said patients responded well to an experimental cancer drug during a clinical trial.

Fifth Third Bancorp, down 30 cents to $27.54

Banks lagged the rest of the market Monday and returned some of their big gains from last week.

