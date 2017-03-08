Sports Listen

Uber self-driving cars are coming back to California roads

By master
March 8, 2017
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Uber’s self-driving cars will return to California’s streets. But the company doesn’t plan to pick up passengers for now.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles said Wednesday it has granted Uber permission to run two Volvo SUVs on public roads.

Agency spokeswoman Jessica Gonzalez said the DMV also approved 48 people as backup drivers who must sit behind the wheel in case the prototype cars malfunction.

The permits resolve a conflict dating to December, when Uber rolled out a self-driving car service in San Francisco without the approval of state regulators.

After a several-days showdown, Uber packed up its cars for Arizona.

Uber says in a statement it does not plan to pick up paying passengers in California for now.

