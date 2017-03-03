Sports Listen

UK considers intervening in Sky merger with 21st Century Fox

March 3, 2017
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Culture Secretary says she is considering intervening in the proposed merger of Sky and Twenty-First Century Fox.

Karen Bradley said Friday she is “minded to” issue a European Intervention Notice because of concerns about the proposed merger.

She said she has not made a final decision and is inviting both parties to make written representations. She said she aims to decide within ten working days.

Bradley said she was considering an intervention because of concerns about “media plurality” and broadcast standards.

The merger would help Rupert Murdoch consolidated his power base in British media. His U.S. media group Twenty-First Century Fox already owns just over 39 percent of Sky Plc.

Bradley said both parties had now formally notified the European Commission about the merger, first announced in December.

