Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the DC metro area will open on time on Wednesday, March 15

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » UK jobless rate falls…

UK jobless rate falls to lowest level since 1975

By master
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 6:59 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest level since 1975 as the economy continues to show resilience despite the uncertainty accompanying Britain’s upcoming departure from the European Union.

The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that the unemployment rate fell to 4.7 percent in the three months through January, from 4.8 percent in the quarter through December.

Earnings growth, however, slowed to 2.3 percent annually from 2.6 percent in December, reinforcing a squeeze on consumers from rising inflation.

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

Chris Williamson, economist at IHS Markit, says cooling wage growth adds “warning shots that the economy is slowing.”

Advertisement

The ONS says a record 4.8 million people are now self-employed, up by 148,000 over the past year, representing 15.1 percent of the total workforce.

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » UK jobless rate falls…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard survival training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6699 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0767 -0.0370 2.42%
L 2030 27.7763 -0.0642 3.47%
L 2040 29.8235 -0.0816 3.99%
L 2050 17.0610 -0.0535 4.47%
G Fund 15.2593 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3865 0.0090 0.94%
C Fund 32.7692 -0.1096 5.95%
S Fund 42.3182 -0.1972 4.66%
I Fund 25.8849 -0.1058 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.