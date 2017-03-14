Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the D.C. area are open under a 3-hour delayed arrival. Option for unscheduled leave or unscheduled telework

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » US aid group says…

US aid group says detained South Sudanese staffers freed

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 9:22 am < a min read
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The U.S.-based aid group Samaritan’s Purse says its South Sudanese staffers have been freed a day after being detained by “armed personnel.”

A statement Tuesday says no ransom demand had been made. Rebels on Monday confirmed the workers had been “recovered” during fighting with government forces in the Mayendit area of Unity state.

The statement says the staffers are on their way to the capital, Juba, with help from the U.N. World Food Program. The statement doesn’t say how many staffers had been detained, and it gives no details about the armed personnel who took them.

TSP fees: Don’t make a $78,000 mistake

A famine has been declared in Mayendit, the latest crisis in South Sudan’s three-year civil war. About 100,000 people are said to be at risk, and aid groups are pleading for access.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » US aid group says…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol staff conducts insulation work

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.