US average 30-year mortgage rate falls to 4.10 percent

By master
and The Associated Press March 2, 2017 10:06 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week, breaking a holding pattern that prevailed for more than a month.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate loans declined to 4.10 percent from 4.16 percent last week. The benchmark rate stood at 3.64 percent a year ago and averaged 3.65 percent through 2016, the lowest level in records dating to 1971.

The rate on 15-year mortgages slipped to 3.32 percent from 3.37 percent last week.

White House prepping government reorg executive order
Topics:
All News Business News
