Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay & BenefitsExecutive OrderHiring Freeze"Fat Leonard"Mike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » US businesses boost stockpiles…

US businesses boost stockpiles at modest pace as sales slow

By CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 10:03 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses stockpiled more goods in warehouses and on store shelves in January, while sales growth slowed.

The Commerce Department says business inventories increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in January from the previous month. Stockpiles rose sharply at auto dealers and furniture stores. Sales, meanwhile, increased 0.2 percent. That small gain followed a 2.1 percent jump in December, the most in six years.

Businesses have largely cut their inventories in the past year, a trend that could boost economic growth. That’s because companies won’t be able to meet customer demand by using stockpiled goods. Instead, they will have to order more new products.

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

Stockpiles at retailers rose 0.8 percent, however, while sales increased just 0.5 percent. That compares to inventory growth of just 0.2 percent among manufacturers.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » US businesses boost stockpiles…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ calls for equal voting rights

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor teaches local nursing students how to check a pulse

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6699 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0767 -0.0370 2.42%
L 2030 27.7763 -0.0642 3.47%
L 2040 29.8235 -0.0816 3.99%
L 2050 17.0610 -0.0535 4.47%
G Fund 15.2593 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3865 0.0090 0.94%
C Fund 32.7692 -0.1096 5.95%
S Fund 42.3182 -0.1972 4.66%
I Fund 25.8849 -0.1058 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.