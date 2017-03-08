Sports Listen

US productivity records smallest annual gain since 2011

By PAUL WISEMAN
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 8:30 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The productivity of American workers grew at a slower pace in fourth quarter and last year recorded the smallest annual gain in five years.

The Labor Department says productivity grew at a 1.3 percent annual pace from October through December, down from 3.3 percent in the third quarter. For 2016, productivity eked out a 0.2 percent increase, smallest since a 0.1 percent gain in 2011.

Gains in productivity have slowed in recent years for reasons economists are struggling to understand.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Productivity measures output per hour worked. Increases are crucial for economic prosperity. When their workers are more productive, employers can afford to pay them more. And productivity gains, along with growth in the number of people working, determine how fast the economy grows.

